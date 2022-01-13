Scott Keith Bates

PARK HILLS – Scott Keith Bates of Bonne Terre, Missouri was born August 13, 1971, in Ironton, Missouri, to Ewell Bates and Raymonda (Henry) Bates. Scott went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the age of 50 years, 4 months and 26 days.

On July 6, 2002 Scott was united in marriage to Brenda Womack and they shared 19 years of life and memories together.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Brenda Bates; bonus daughter, Miranda McWhorter (husband, Marc); six siblings, Calvin Pogue, Leila Krawzik, Randy Pogue, James Pogue, Galen Womack (husband, Dwayne), and Angie Womack (husband, Steve); father-in-law, Johnnie Womack; best friend, Dustin Dannenfelser; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by two children: Justin and Kristen Bates; brother, Thomas Pogue; and mother-in-law, Barbara Womack.

A time of visitation will be held 5-8 P.M. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Harvest Christian Centre, 1925 State Highway 32 in Park Hills, Missouri. Visitation will resume on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Harvest Christian Centre with Brother Mark Moss. Full military honors will be presented by the United States Air Force. Interment will be held at a later date.

