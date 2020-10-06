Sharon Lynn Hill

DESLOGE – Sharon Lynn (Stevens) Hill, age 66, of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home in Bonne Terre. Sharon was born November 26, 1953, to the late Paul and Ida Stevens in St. Louis, Missouri. Sharon enjoyed watching wrestling with her grandson, Corbin who meant the world to her.

Sharon was a mother of four children, Nena Dickerson, Sandy Russell, Bryan Russell, and Kim Hill; grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of four; sibling of twelve; and will also be missed by her fur baby, Ember.

There will be a visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 5 p.m. until service time of 6 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Desloge. Face masks or coverings must be worn. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.