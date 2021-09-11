Sharon Hosking

FARMINGTON – Sharon Lynn Hosking, 61, of Park Hills passed away September 8, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born July 6, 1960, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Sharon enjoyed crafts and could do anything she set her mind to.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, William Cash Pigg.

Sharon is survived by her parents, Gene and Joyce (Peters) Godwin; husband Robert Hosking; two children, Ryan Helms and Ashley Pigg and husband Christopher; five grandchildren, Connor, Peyton, Pressli, Ellie Kate and Sydney; two brothers, Kevin Godwin and wife Jackie, Gary Godwin and wife Felli; one sister, Cindy Hicks and husband Steve. Many special friends and coworkers also survive.

A private memorial service is being planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.