Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Hosking
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

Sharon Hosking

FARMINGTON – Sharon Lynn Hosking, 61, of Park Hills passed away September 8, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born July 6, 1960, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Sharon enjoyed crafts and could do anything she set her mind to.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, William Cash Pigg.

Sharon is survived by her parents, Gene and Joyce (Peters) Godwin; husband Robert Hosking; two children, Ryan Helms and Ashley Pigg and husband Christopher; five grandchildren, Connor, Peyton, Pressli, Ellie Kate and Sydney; two brothers, Kevin Godwin and wife Jackie, Gary Godwin and wife Felli; one sister, Cindy Hicks and husband Steve. Many special friends and coworkers also survive.

A private memorial service is being planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel Farmington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.