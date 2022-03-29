Menu
Sharon Kay Lewis
FUNERAL HOME
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave.
Park Hills, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
5:30p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
Sharon Kay Lewis

PARK HILLS – Sharon Kay Lewis, 74, of Leadwood passed away March 26, 2022, at her residence. She was born August. 28, 1947 in Flat River, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Moon; her husband, Lawrence Burnia; sisters, Cynthia McIntyre, and Pamela Reese; and two great-grandchildren, Cooper Samuel Ball, and Stephanie Ann Rottler.

Sharon is survived by her mother, Norma 'Miller' Moon; her children, Michelle Rottler and husband Mike, Peggy Bland and husband Christopher, Lawrence Burnia Jr. and wife Kimberly, and Andrew Rick Burnia and girlfriend Katie Chilton; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home. Burial at Layne Cemetery.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
5:30p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Mar
31
Service
1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
