Sharon Sloan

FARMINGTON – Sharon Sloan of Farmington passed away October 27, 2020 at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 82. She was born on February 13, 1938 in Libertyville, Missouri to the late Leo and Lena (Payne) Moyers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James "Jim" Walter Sloan and her infant grandson, Andrew Jacob VarVera.

Sharon is survived by her daughters, Marcia (Arning) Price of Farmington, Holly Sloan of Farmington, and Andrea (Sloan) VarVera of Farmington, her stepchildren, MaryAnn Lehman of Marysville, KS, John Sloan of Farmington and Ron (Tecia) Sloan of Farmington, her grandchildren, Ryan Price, Bethany Price, Kenna Wofford, Collin Parmer, Claire Parmer, Kaleb VarVera, Peyton VarVera, Tena Greenwood, Chris Sloan, Steven Sloan, David Sloan, Aaron Sloan, Michael Sloan, and Tyler Fox, her great grandchildren, Wyatt Price, Damian Gordon and JP Gordon, her siblings, Dave Moyers of Farmington, Ken (Rae) Moyers of Denver, CO, Steve (Donna) Moyers of Concordia, Tom (Ruth Ann) Moyers of Farmington and Regina (Sam) Lee of Farmington, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Sharon was a woman of faith and grace with a kind soul and a quiet presence. She was known for her sweet smile and loved to laugh, sing and worship with her church family and friends. She loved Jesus with all her heart, from the time she was a child and even wrote a song inspired by the Rocky Mountains, relating it to her unwavering love for Christ and His love for us. She was a member of Three Rivers Baptist Church, Order of the Eastern Star and delivered for Meals on Wheels. Sharon was a beloved preschool teacher at Window Three Preschool. She was also a pianist and organist who played for many area churches and nursing homes and played every Sunday for over 20 years at Camelot Nursing Home. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and was a collector of all things. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 2:00pm until time of service at 4:00pm at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Three Rivers Baptist Church, 2026 State Road HH, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.