Sharon Norma Jean Weiler

FARMINGTON – Sharon Norma Jean (DeClue) Weiler, 67, of Ste. Genevieve passed away September 4, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was born January 31, 1954, to the late Walter and Stella (Cain) DeClue. Sharon enjoyed painting, drawing, hunting, fishing, and her chickens.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Charlie Burnia; daughter, Heather Rusan; brothers, Walter "Manny" DeClue (Linda), Junior DeClue, Arville DeClue (Brenda), and Walter DeClue; sisters, Alfredia "Bert" Boyer (Dorse), Evelyn "Frog" Sansoucie (Williard), Listine "Peggy" Parker, Ruthe Keen (John),and Dorothy "Cricket" Quvereau (Rick).

Sharon is survived by her husband, Dale Weiler and four children, Stephanie Burnia (Bobby Gilbert), Kevin Burnia, Billy Martin (Elsie), Travis Weiler (Deanna) and Ashley Weiler; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Marvin "Gene" DeClue, Nancy DeClue, Sandra Elliott, (Edwin), Rose Ann Smith, Anna Emily ("Cookie"), Shirley Smith (Perry).

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Little Vine Cemetery. Memorials may be made to C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home to go towards funeral expenses. Masks are requested but not required at the Funeral Home. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.