Sheila Ann Boyer
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 26 2022
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Delassus
Sheila Ann Boyer

FARMINGTON – Sheila Boyer, 78, of Farmington, passed away March 22, 2022, at NHC in Desloge. She was born February 6, 1944, in Bonne Terre, to the late Dwight and June (Bryan) Harris. Sheila loved to read, sew, but most of all, she loved her family and her faith in God. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Delassus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jimmie Boyer of 52 years; brothers, Rob and Charles "Chuck" Harris.

Sheila is survived by six children, Dennis Boyer and Wife Julie, Steven Boyer and Wife Karen, Scott Boyer and wife JiHye, Rev. Deron Boyer and wife Paige, Daniel Boyer and wife Kerrie, and Sean Boyer; grandchildren, Andrea McFarland, Ryan (Michelle) Boyer, Olivia Boyer, Sarah Boyer, Rosie Boyer, Katie Boyer, Erin (Andrew) Jett, Chris Boyer, Jordan Boyer, Abigail Boyer, Andrew Boyer, Caroline Boyer, Eli Boyer and Justus Boyer; several great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends, also survive.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Delassus, Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Reverend Bill Brammer will be officiating. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Delassus. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 24, 2022.
