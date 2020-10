Shein Augustine

BONNE TERRE – Shein Augustine, infant son of Shelton and Sage Nicole (Neth) Augustine passed away on October 16, 2020, soon after his birth. He is survived by two siblings, Sheniel Augustine and Sndsge Augustine and his grandparents, Gibson and Erica Neth and Dickson and Sulinda Augustine. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel.