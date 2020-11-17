Shelby Jean Crank

DESLOGE – Shelby Crank, 77, of Park Hills, passed away November 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born October 16, 1943, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Doc and Pearlie (Young) Williams. Shelby was a member of the Lively Stone Tabernacle Church. She worked at the Flat River Glass Company for 32 years before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Larry Dush; second husband, Virgil Crank; sister, Belle Cornett and brother, Frank Williams.

Shelby is survived by her four children, Jean Barks, Lawrence Dush and wife Crescent, Donna Stokes and husband Jeff, Jennifer Elfrink and husband Wayne; step-children, Rachael Peridore and Rascheena Crank; one foster son, Vincent Miller; sixteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister Louise Hart and brothers, David and Bill Williams.

There will be a memorial visitation at Lively Stone Tabernacle Church in Desloge, Monday, November 23, 2020, at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The family will have a time for sharing, starting at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.