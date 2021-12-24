Sherman R. Johnson

FARMINGTON – Sherman R. Johnson of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on December 21, 2021, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 88. He was born on July 14, 1933, in St. Louis to the late Jesse Samuel and Emma (Jatho) Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George Brown and William Johnson, his sisters, Marie Eckert, Gladys Freiner, and Bernice Walters, and his stepson-in-law, James Johnson.

Sherman is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Cora Dell (Harter) Johnson, his sons, Steven Johnson and Stewart (wife, Misty) Johnson, his daughters Julia (husband, Mark) Hiott and Karen Johnson, his stepdaughter, Lois Johnson, 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Carol Johnson, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Sherman proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Air Force. After retirement from his business, FIC in Farmington, which he owned for over 30 years, he devoted more time to visiting his grandchildren, fishing, hunting, and golf. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Rocky Good. Interment with full military honors to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.