Shirley Copeland
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave.
Park Hills, MO

Shirley Jean Copeland

PARK HILLS – Shirley Jean (O'Dell) Copeland left her earthly body to be joined with her Lord and Savior in Heaven September 5, 2021, in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 91. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her children. Shirley was born to Elsie (nee Leonard) O'Dell April 18, 1930. She was born, raised, and graduated high school in Elvins, Missouri. She lived her entire life in her beloved home of Elvins (now Park Hills), Missouri. Shirley was a career homemaker and raised six successful, God loving and family loving children. She was a proud matriarch and lifelong member of her beloved Elvins Baptist Church, her only church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Les Copeland; her mother, Elsie (nee Leonard) O'Dell; her grandfather, Charles Leonard; beloved aunt/sister and best friend in life, Blanch (Leonard) Jordan; unclesrothers, Frank Leonard and Harold Leonard; and aunt/sister, Georgia (Leonard) Cortor. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, David Whaley; and grandson, John Martin Schuff.

Shirley is survived by six children, Luann (Copeland) Whaley of Tipton, Indiana; LaDonna (Copeland) Smith and husband Joe of Bonne Terre, Missouri; Dale (Copeland) Schuff and husband Marty of Wexford, Pennsylvania; Leslie (Copeland) Powell and finace Bill Bush of Clermont, Florida; Bryan "Buck" Copeland and wife Pam of Farmington, Missouri; and Clay Copeland and wife Sandy of Desloge, Missouri. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of friends and other extended relatives.

Shirley will always be remembered as a strong faithful Christian Woman. Her faith, throughout her life, molded her family to be honest, hard-working, and faithful Christians as well. Her family has always been her greatest joy and greatest accomplishment.

Her final years of comfort and contentment would not have been possible would not have been possible without the gracious and generous efforts of Elvins-Ionic Lodge #154 and more notably the Masonic Home of Missouri. Amazing is an understatement. Also, the staff at Ashbrook Assisted Living Center made her final time on Earth a pleasure along with the help of Heart and Soul Hospice. They were truly Angels living among us.

Visitation for Shirley Copeland will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her beloved Elvins Baptist Church in Park Hills. Reverend Keith Huffman and Reverend Bill Bond will officiate. Burial will be at Bismarck masonic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Home of Missouri.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Sep
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Elvins Baptist Church
Park Hills, MO
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your dear Mother. While it has been several years since I saw Shirley, I will always remember how kind she was to me over the years. Shirley was friendly and easy to talk with. I never saw her without a smile. It was evident how much she loved her family and how proud she was of all of you. And she had a right to be proud. After all, she raised great kids.
May your wonderful memories of your Mom help you through this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Kerry Glore
Friend
September 22, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Your Mother was a very special lady who's memory will live on. I remember her sweet smile that was beautiful. Elvins has lost a special lady. God had gained a wonderful angel.
Linda S Moore-Ramsey
September 10, 2021
Sending sympathies to the family. I have childhood memories of coming back to Elvins to visit my grandmother and always going to your fathers gas station with my dad, Pres Semar. Your mother and father will always be a special memory in my life. Blessings to you all on the loss of your mother.
Beth Semar Sheets
Friend
September 9, 2021
La Donna,
Deepest sympathy in the passing of your Mother. Remember, those we love are never gone they live on in our memories forever.
Sincerely,
Mary Jane Crites
Mary Jane CRITES
Friend
September 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of your family. The lifetime of memories of someone who touched so many lives are something to be treasured. There is a Helen Keller quote that I hope brings some comfort: What we once enjoyed and loved deeply We can never lose For all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.
Mary Ann Baker (Mrs. Pickle Baker)
Friend
September 8, 2021
Copeland Family, I spent a lot of time there at the Copeland home with my best friend, Lue Ann. I do have a lot of fond memories of the entire family. Shirley had her hands full with 6 kids. She always seemed like she had everything under control, calm, cool and collective. That was quite an accomplishment in itself. Please accept my condolences.
Carolyn Heady
Friend
September 8, 2021
Donna, LueAnn, Dale, Brian(Buck), Leslie, Clay and families prayers to all. Your mom was one special lady. Always a smile. Now heaven is going to enjoy that smiling face. Rest In Peace Shirley.
Ed and Susie Gammon
Friend
September 8, 2021
Clay and family, we are so sorry for your loss.. you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jerry and Kathy Hibner
September 8, 2021
Prayers for comfort and peace for my special friend Dale Schuff and all of your siblings. Your mother was a diamond in the rough and I will always remember her kindness and sweet nature. Rest in peace, Miss Shirley! You are home....
LU ANN LODHOLZ-HALE
Friend
September 8, 2021
Sending thoughts and sympathy to all of you.
Frances Pratte
Friend
September 8, 2021
