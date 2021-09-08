Shirley Jean Copeland

PARK HILLS – Shirley Jean (O'Dell) Copeland left her earthly body to be joined with her Lord and Savior in Heaven September 5, 2021, in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 91. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her children. Shirley was born to Elsie (nee Leonard) O'Dell April 18, 1930. She was born, raised, and graduated high school in Elvins, Missouri. She lived her entire life in her beloved home of Elvins (now Park Hills), Missouri. Shirley was a career homemaker and raised six successful, God loving and family loving children. She was a proud matriarch and lifelong member of her beloved Elvins Baptist Church, her only church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Les Copeland; her mother, Elsie (nee Leonard) O'Dell; her grandfather, Charles Leonard; beloved aunt/sister and best friend in life, Blanch (Leonard) Jordan; unclesrothers, Frank Leonard and Harold Leonard; and aunt/sister, Georgia (Leonard) Cortor. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, David Whaley; and grandson, John Martin Schuff.

Shirley is survived by six children, Luann (Copeland) Whaley of Tipton, Indiana; LaDonna (Copeland) Smith and husband Joe of Bonne Terre, Missouri; Dale (Copeland) Schuff and husband Marty of Wexford, Pennsylvania; Leslie (Copeland) Powell and finace Bill Bush of Clermont, Florida; Bryan "Buck" Copeland and wife Pam of Farmington, Missouri; and Clay Copeland and wife Sandy of Desloge, Missouri. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of friends and other extended relatives.

Shirley will always be remembered as a strong faithful Christian Woman. Her faith, throughout her life, molded her family to be honest, hard-working, and faithful Christians as well. Her family has always been her greatest joy and greatest accomplishment.

Her final years of comfort and contentment would not have been possible would not have been possible without the gracious and generous efforts of Elvins-Ionic Lodge #154 and more notably the Masonic Home of Missouri. Amazing is an understatement. Also, the staff at Ashbrook Assisted Living Center made her final time on Earth a pleasure along with the help of Heart and Soul Hospice. They were truly Angels living among us.

Visitation for Shirley Copeland will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her beloved Elvins Baptist Church in Park Hills. Reverend Keith Huffman and Reverend Bill Bond will officiate. Burial will be at Bismarck masonic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Home of Missouri.