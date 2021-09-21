Shirley Evelyn Sutherland

FARMINGTON – Shirley E. Sutherland of Farmington, passed away at Presbyterian Manor on September 17, 2021, at the age of 85. She was born September 4, 1936, at Puxico, Missouri, to the late Claude and Margaret (Hibner) Klepzig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Gray in 2001.

Shirley graduated from Farmington High School where she was a standout player in the sport of volleyball. Early in her adult life she worked at the Farmington Medical Arts Clinic. She then joined the family business and co-owned and operated the Bowling Alley in Farmington for quite some time. Later she worked for the local license bureau as well as Medicate Pharmacy. Shirley was a wonderful cook whose great meals were enjoyed by family and friends. She always loved having pet dachshunds throughout the years. Her keen sense of humor will be fondly remembered by her loved ones.

Survivors include her two sons, Keith Gray and Brad (Kristie) Gray; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way; one brother, Howard (Mary Anna) Klepzig and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a private family interment.