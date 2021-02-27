Stanley Glennon Besher, 79, of Marquand, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Woodland Hills Care Center in Marble Hill, Missouri. He was born August 26, 1941 in Marquand to Charles William and Amy Lillian (Call) Besher.



Mr. Besher married Wilma Jean Wagner October 19, 1963 in Marble Hill. She survives at the home.



Other survivors include his four children Barbara (Rick) Lueder of Cape Girardeau, Randy (Kristen) Besher of Marquand, Cheryl (Kelly) Rogers of Lowndes, Missouri and Eric (Jennifer) Besher of Marquand; grandchildren Will (Kailey Spinks) Lueder, Emily (Eric) Bock, Brittany (Ivan) Ward, Kayla (Tyler) Courtney, Paige Besher, Tyler (Emily) Sander, Brooke (Derrick) Hengst, Taylor Sander and Brendan Besher; and great grandchildren Isaiah, Jonah and Silas Ward, Arthur Lueder and Gabriel Sander.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Besher was preceded in death by an infant son; brother Wendell "Bob" Besher and sister Dorothy Miller.



Stanley was a self employed logger. He loved sitting on his porch, walking in the woods and in his younger years he enjoyed working on cars, but mostly he enjoyed being with his family. He enjoyed going to church where he was a member at the Open Door Tabernacle Church near Fredericktown.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Open Door Tabernacle with Bro. Daniel Mills and Randy Besher officiating. Interment will be in the Beyond the Open Door Cemetery near Fredericktown.

Published by Daily Journal Online on Feb. 27, 2021.