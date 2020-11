Stanley Counts

POTOSI – Stanley Counts, 62, of Bismarck, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. until the time of funeral service at 2 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home, 301 East High Street, Potosi, MO. 63664. Interment will follow at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting decluefuneralhome.com.