Stanley Ketcherside
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Stanley Ray 'Stan' Ketcherside

FARMINGTON – Stanley Ray "Stan" Ketcherside, 55, of Farmington, passed away on March 26, 2021, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born on April 2, 1965, in Madison County, Missouri, to Paul Ketcherside and Betty (Durbin) Ketcherside, who preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Ketcherside, Jr., and Kevin "Ketch" Ketcherside.

Stan was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Julie (Ratcliff) Ketcherside, and his beloved son, Stanton Ketcherside of Farmington. His sisters, Pamela (Ketcherside) Parker and Barbara (Mitch) Ketcherside-Mowrey of Farmington. His nephew, Greg (Samantha) Ketcherside of Farmington, and his uncle, Charlie Durbin of Dupot, Illinois. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, extended family members and dear friends. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, April 2, 2021, beginning at 7 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Stan Ketcherside Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o First State Community Bank; 201 East Columbia Street, Farmington, MO 63640.View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
