Stevan Wayne Rodgers

PARK HILLS – Stevan Wayne Rodgers, born August 30, 1989 in Farmington, Missouri. He passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 24, 2021 at the age of 32.

Stevan was so much, to so many people. He was a beloved son, a devoted husband and father, and gave everything of himself to the ones he loved. Stevan was a provider, protector, mediator, and incredible friend, as well as a notorious prankster that was always full of surprises. He was the glue that held his family together and the light of all of their lives.

Stevie knew he was going to marry the love of his life, wife Jonni (Radford) Rodgers, long before she ever agreed to a first date. Thanks to his quick-wit, endless charm and a few cheesy pick-up lines, together they share their three proudest accomplishments, Hadley Bria, Arrow Lane, and Colt Luca.

Stevan is survived by his parents, Angela Pratt and Wayne Rodgers Jr.; sisters, Sydney (Gordon) Chamberlain, Madison Rodgers, and Graycen Pratt; his little bestie and biggest fan, Juniper Chamberlain; grandparents, Larry and Pamela Minkel, and Della Edmonds. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends also survive.

Visitation will be open to the public and held 10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life beginning 1 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri. Pastor Joe Johnson will officiate. Burial service to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations for his children can be made to the Rodgers Family Memorial Fund in care of Jonni Rodgers at any First State Community Bank location.