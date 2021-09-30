Menu
Stevan Wayne Rodgers
FUNERAL HOME
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave.
Park Hills, MO

Stevan Wayne Rodgers

PARK HILLS – Stevan Wayne Rodgers, born August 30, 1989 in Farmington, Missouri. He passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 24, 2021 at the age of 32.

Stevan was so much, to so many people. He was a beloved son, a devoted husband and father, and gave everything of himself to the ones he loved. Stevan was a provider, protector, mediator, and incredible friend, as well as a notorious prankster that was always full of surprises. He was the glue that held his family together and the light of all of their lives.

Stevie knew he was going to marry the love of his life, wife Jonni (Radford) Rodgers, long before she ever agreed to a first date. Thanks to his quick-wit, endless charm and a few cheesy pick-up lines, together they share their three proudest accomplishments, Hadley Bria, Arrow Lane, and Colt Luca.

Stevan is survived by his parents, Angela Pratt and Wayne Rodgers Jr.; sisters, Sydney (Gordon) Chamberlain, Madison Rodgers, and Graycen Pratt; his little bestie and biggest fan, Juniper Chamberlain; grandparents, Larry and Pamela Minkel, and Della Edmonds. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends also survive.

Visitation will be open to the public and held 10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life beginning 1 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri. Pastor Joe Johnson will officiate. Burial service to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations for his children can be made to the Rodgers Family Memorial Fund in care of Jonni Rodgers at any First State Community Bank location.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Wayne, I always enjoyed your being such a fun student with a big smile at CHS. Although I haven't seen you in years, my heart is broken for you in the loss of your adored son. Please know that my thoughts and prayers continue to be with you and all of Stevan's family. Love and Blessings to all.
Jackie Berry
School
November 22, 2021
Wayne, Angie and family, I know there aren’t any words to make you feel better. I just wanted you to know I always saw you as an example of how to raise happy well adjusted kids in blended families. Stevan had a happy life because you guys got it right. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Jeani Roberts
Friend
October 2, 2021
Stevan helped me so much with my business but more than that he was a great friend and always made me laugh he will truly be missed
RH Painting
October 1, 2021
Stevan had a heart too big to even imagine. What a sad world with him no longer here. God Bless You and keep you comforted Jonni and Family.
Debbi Lindsey
Friend
October 1, 2021
May you be in the arms of Jesus Christ and Christ give comfort to the love ones who are heartbroken.
Chuck
Friend
September 29, 2021
