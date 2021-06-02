Steve Paul Raymer

FESTUS – Steve Paul Raymer, 66, of Park Hills entered into rest May 20, 2021.

Steve is survived by his wife, Lisa (Hedrick) Raymer; mother, Patricia Ruth (Beck) Raymer; sons, Daniel Raymer, and Zach (Amanda) Hedrick; daughters, Becky (Clarence) Hall, and Hayley (Clyde) Lindsey; brothers, Frank (Laura) Raymer, and Tim (Brenda) Raymer; sisters, Ginny (Mike) Twist, Kathy Raymer, and Linda (Mark) Riess; grandchildren, Cain, Rilynn, Zayha, and Lindsey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Thomas Raymer.

A Memorial Gathering will be held 12 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at -2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Christian Life Center, 4905 Flat River Road, in Farmington. Arrangements by Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.