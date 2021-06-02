Menu
Steve Raymer
FUNERAL HOME
Mahn Twin City Chapel
515 Collins Dr
Festus, MO

Steve Paul Raymer

FESTUS – Steve Paul Raymer, 66, of Park Hills entered into rest May 20, 2021.

Steve is survived by his wife, Lisa (Hedrick) Raymer; mother, Patricia Ruth (Beck) Raymer; sons, Daniel Raymer, and Zach (Amanda) Hedrick; daughters, Becky (Clarence) Hall, and Hayley (Clyde) Lindsey; brothers, Frank (Laura) Raymer, and Tim (Brenda) Raymer; sisters, Ginny (Mike) Twist, Kathy Raymer, and Linda (Mark) Riess; grandchildren, Cain, Rilynn, Zayha, and Lindsey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Thomas Raymer.

A Memorial Gathering will be held 12 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at -2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Christian Life Center, 4905 Flat River Road, in Farmington. Arrangements by Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Christian Life Center
4905 Flat River Road, Farmington, MO
Jun
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Christian Life Center
4905 Flat River Road, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Mahn Twin City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Prayers for everyone, remember him delivering produce to my school wcms he was very nice and compassionate talked about his grandchildren, rest in piece
Dee Gidden
Work
June 8, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Steve's death, our prayers for you and your family. He was always so kind and soft spoken RIP Steve,you will be greatly missed.
Ralph and Vicky McGee
Friend
June 7, 2021
