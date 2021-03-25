Steven Joe Sutton

PARK HILLS – With great sadness, Steven Joe Sutton's family announces his passing on March 23, 2021, at the age of 55. He was born April 20, 1965, in Potosi, Missouri, to Raymond Joe and his late mother, Anthony Joann Breeding.

Steve is survived by his father, Raymond Joe and his wife, Lori Sutton; his loving Honey of 10 years, Casey Twomey; daughter, Sheyenne and husband Dakota Duncan of Park Hills; Ruger Sutton of Park Hills; stepchildren, Kaleb, Aiden, and Gage; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Braxton, and Kayson; uncle, Holbert Leon Breeding; siblings, Clifton Talley of Farmington, Angela McCleary of Park Hills, Jeremiah Sutton and wife Amee Sutton of Michigan, Josh Sutton of Bonne Terre, and Joseph Sutton. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. for immediate family and 4-8 p.m. for all others Thursday March 25, 2021, at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until time of servicer at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the funeral home with Rev. Scott Meeks officiating. Steve will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Park Hills.