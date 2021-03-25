Menu
Steven Sutton
Steven Joe Sutton

PARK HILLS – With great sadness, Steven Joe Sutton's family announces his passing on March 23, 2021, at the age of 55. He was born April 20, 1965, in Potosi, Missouri, to Raymond Joe and his late mother, Anthony Joann Breeding.

Steve is survived by his father, Raymond Joe and his wife, Lori Sutton; his loving Honey of 10 years, Casey Twomey; daughter, Sheyenne and husband Dakota Duncan of Park Hills; Ruger Sutton of Park Hills; stepchildren, Kaleb, Aiden, and Gage; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Braxton, and Kayson; uncle, Holbert Leon Breeding; siblings, Clifton Talley of Farmington, Angela McCleary of Park Hills, Jeremiah Sutton and wife Amee Sutton of Michigan, Josh Sutton of Bonne Terre, and Joseph Sutton. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. for immediate family and 4-8 p.m. for all others Thursday March 25, 2021, at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until time of servicer at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the funeral home with Rev. Scott Meeks officiating. Steve will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Park Hills.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Mar
26
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Well he went out his way steve your going to be sadly missed
Billy Thomas
Friend
April 27, 2021
He sold a rent to own to my dad and help me and our family alot prayers to steve rest in peace
Corbin Thomas
April 11, 2021
RIP Steve My thoughts and prayers are for Steve's family and friends. I am so sorry for you all losing Steve. Karey Whaley
Karey Whaley
March 27, 2021
My heart and prayers go out to his family. Angie I am so sorry my deepest condolences. He was a great man I am deeply saddened. He had been there for me several times and I am forever thankful that I was able to call him my friend.
Tanya Long
March 26, 2021
Shey, Ruger, Casey, Cliff and Angie we are so sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, as you go through this very sad time. Anytime I would see him he had that beautiful smile on his face that will never be forgotten! May you Rest In Peace friend, until we meet again. Ted and Becky Eaton
Ted & Becky Eaton
March 25, 2021
Clifton and Angela I´m so sorry to hear this. You and your family are all in my thoughts and prayers. RIP Steven. Taken to soon.
Rhonda Rothlisberger Aubuchon
March 25, 2021
