Susan Veronica Baker

DESLOGE – Sue Baker, 81, of Bonne Terre, passed away January 3, 2022, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. She was born July 5, 1940, in Leadwood, to the late Glendell and Clarice (Talley) Rasnic. Sue loved playing Bingo, listening to bluegrass music, but she was best known for her excellent cooking skills.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Baker; daughter, Kim Politte and two brothers, Daniel "Dink" Rasnic and Larry Rasnic.

Sue is survived by her two children, Laura Lynn Carr, and Glendell "Tiger" Baker; step- children, Sue Ann Bonser, Kathy Cunningham, Joyce Baker, and Carl Baker; six grandchildren, Amanda, LeAnn, Matthew, Levi, Kyle, Jesse; and nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Delphia (Cliff) Bridgeman, Guy "Butch" (Willa) Rasnic, Renee (John) Killian; son-in-law, Carl Politte; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, January 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the memorial service time at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.