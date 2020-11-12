Susan Kaye Craddock

PARK HILLS – Susan Kaye Craddock of Doe Run, Missouri, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, November 4, 1958, to the Late Austin Duncan and Eva Mae (Austin) Moore. Susan passed away November 1, 2020, in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 61 years 11 months and 27 days. Susan spent most of her life taking care of her children and others. She always opened her home and heart to those in need. In the last few years she devoted her extra time to the Children's Ministry at The River Worship Centre in Park Hills and that is also where she volunteered at every outreach event possible until falling ill.

Susan is survived by her sons, Joshua Hill and his wife Elizabeth, Kyle Craddock and his wife Kristen, and Tyler Craddock; daughters, Tiffany (Craddock) Bradley and her husband James, and Nicole (Craddock) Helms and her husband Allen; 12 grandchildren. Additional family and friends also survive.

Please join our family for Susan's Memorial Service. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until time of a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at The River Worship Centre, 300 West Main Street in Park Hills, Missouri, with Pastor DJ. Edwards Officiating.