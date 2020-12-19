Menu
T. Paul Cash
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

T. Paul Cash

BONNE TERRE – T. Paul Cash, age 88, of Bonne Terre, passed away December 15, 2020, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital. Paul was born February 4, 1932, to the late Virgil and Bessie (DeClue) Cash in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Paul was a member of the First Christian Church of Bonne Terre.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Anne Louise Cash; second wife, Helen Jennings-Cash; brother, Lee Cash; sister, Darlene Pigg.

Paul is survived by children, Beth Slusser and husband Jim, Susan Pedigo, Bob Cash and wife Geralyn, Steve Jennings and wife Chris, Stan Jennings and wife Val; grandchildren, Alex Pedigo and wife Kristen, Amanda Pedigo, Kirsten Cash, Jason Slusser; great-grandchildren, Jackie and Josie; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

There will be a private graveside service at Adams Cemetery in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Memorials can be made to First Christian Church of Bonne Terre. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 19, 2020.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
