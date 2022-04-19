Menu
Tamie Ann Smith
1962 - 2022
1962
2022
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

Tamie Anne Smith

BONNE TERRE – Tamie Anne Smith of Valles Mines, passed away April 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family at 59 years of age. She was born October 5, 1962, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas L. and Barbara (Riddle) Scott Sr.

Tamie enjoyed fishing, bird watching, planting flowers as well as working in her garden.

Tamie is survived by her husband, Stephen Douglas Smith; siblings, Thomas Scott Jr. (Sharron) and Terri Harrison (Steve). Also survived by many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly, numerous cousins, and many friends.

No formal services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the directions of CZ Boyer & Son funeral home Bonne Terre, Missouri. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Apr. 19, 2022.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
