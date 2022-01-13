Tennie Evans

PARK HILLS – Tennie Evans of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was born in Vass, North Carolina, January 20, 1928, to the late Will and Edna (Cooper) Perkins. Tennie passed away Monday, January 11, 2022, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, at the age of 93 years 11 months 20 days.

In addition to her parents Tennie was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Paul Stanley Evans who passed December 28, 1992; three brothers and three sisters.

Tennie is survived by her sons, Timothy P. Evans, and Stephen W. Evans and wife Lisa; brothers, Dave and Sam; sisters, Mary and Louise; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Many relatives and friends also survive.

A Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Coplin Funeral Home of Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Coplin Funeral Home with Donna Joyce officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Coplin Funeral Home of Park Hills, Missouri.