Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tennie Evans
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave
Park Hills, MO

Tennie Evans

PARK HILLS – Tennie Evans of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was born in Vass, North Carolina, January 20, 1928, to the late Will and Edna (Cooper) Perkins. Tennie passed away Monday, January 11, 2022, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, at the age of 93 years 11 months 20 days.

In addition to her parents Tennie was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Paul Stanley Evans who passed December 28, 1992; three brothers and three sisters.

Tennie is survived by her sons, Timothy P. Evans, and Stephen W. Evans and wife Lisa; brothers, Dave and Sam; sisters, Mary and Louise; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Many relatives and friends also survive.

A Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Coplin Funeral Home of Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Coplin Funeral Home with Donna Joyce officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Coplin Funeral Home of Park Hills, Missouri.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Coplin's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coplin's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.