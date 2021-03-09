Tereasa 'Patty' Patricia Ann Miner

FARMINGTON – Tereasa "Patty" Patricia Ann Miner, of Farmington, passed away on March 5, 2021, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur at the age of 69. She was born on July 23, 1951, to Michael Bova Conti and Merle J. (Bible) Tanner who preceded her in death.

Patty is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dennis Miner of Farmington, her children, Jeannie Helms of Park Hills, Angela (Buddy) Allen of Branson, James "J.J." (Lesley) Triplett of Arnold and Matthew (Candace) Triplett of Bonne Terre, her stepdaughter, Angela Renee (David McDaniel) Miner of Kansas City, fourteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her siblings, Cathy (Jeff) Momot of Farmington and Gino (Jackie) Bovaconti of Union, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Patty enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing badminton, going to the casinos, and her trips to Branson. She was hardworking, loving, and kind and loved her family dearly. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.