Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tereasa Miner
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Tereasa 'Patty' Patricia Ann Miner

FARMINGTON – Tereasa "Patty" Patricia Ann Miner, of Farmington, passed away on March 5, 2021, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur at the age of 69. She was born on July 23, 1951, to Michael Bova Conti and Merle J. (Bible) Tanner who preceded her in death.

Patty is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dennis Miner of Farmington, her children, Jeannie Helms of Park Hills, Angela (Buddy) Allen of Branson, James "J.J." (Lesley) Triplett of Arnold and Matthew (Candace) Triplett of Bonne Terre, her stepdaughter, Angela Renee (David McDaniel) Miner of Kansas City, fourteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her siblings, Cathy (Jeff) Momot of Farmington and Gino (Jackie) Bovaconti of Union, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Patty enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing badminton, going to the casinos, and her trips to Branson. She was hardworking, loving, and kind and loved her family dearly. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry to hear about such a sweet friend. We will all miss Pat's friendly smile and generous nature.
Robin L Gasser
March 18, 2021
She was a great friend. She will forever be in my heart and memories.
Tiffney Ellis
March 17, 2021
Angela Allen
March 15, 2021
Angela Allen
March 15, 2021
To my Mother and best friend, you will be deeply missed. I never thought this day would come so soon. I will always love you and I will cherish every memory I have of you. I will see you again one day.
Angela Allen
March 15, 2021
Mrs. Miner was my Economic Teacher and she was my Favorite by far!! She was highly respected and loved by so many. She will be missed so much!!! Lots of love and prayers to her family, it was am honor to have been one of her students. Mrs. Miner I love you dearly, and I'll miss you very much!!!!! Caseyann
Caseyann Rehkop
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results