Teresa Marie 'Terry' Stuart

WOODSTOCK, Ga. – Teresa Marie "Terry" Stuart, 94, peacefully passed away March 11, 2022, at Holbrook of Woodstock Retirement Community in Woodstock, Georgia, where she had resided since June 2021. Previously, she and her husband Jack enjoyed retirement in the Terre Du Lac golf and lake community in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Born August 3, 1927, and living all but the last few months in the Midwest, Terry was known for her quick wit, wicked bridge skills, competitive game playing, and spending many hours entertaining friends, extended family, and especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Terry is survived by five children, Edward Stuart (Karen) of St. Paul, Minnesota; Susan Server of Miami Shores, Florida; John Stuart (Katha) of Roswell, Georgia; Paul Stuart (Kathy) of Fishers, Indiana; and Mike Stuart (fiancé Margie) of Des Moines, Iowa. Additionally, she leaves behind eight grandchildren, Jeff, Laura, Nicole, Zachary (Stephanie), Megan, Emily, Abby, and Livi Stuart. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Peighton, Jayden, Talen, Lay'Ani, Blakely, and another little girl due in April. Terry also was blessed to have many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in 2005 by her devoted husband of 53 years, John Edward (Jack) Stuart. Additionally, she was predeceased by sister and best friend, Margaret (Diddy) Flannery and her husband Joe; sister, Catherine Williams (Jay); sisters-in-law, Peggy (Bill) Latz, and Mary Katherine (Irv) Braban; and many Terre Du Lac friends. Terry's family would like to thank all those who filled her life with love, kept her laughing, and cared for over the last several years, especially Tim Flannery, Jim (Tonja) Flannery, Marilyn and Jim Wirick, Mary Lee and Ed Weible, and others in the Terre Du Lac and Holbrook communities.

A celebration of life service is being planned for later in Bonne Terre, Missouri, with burial to follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.