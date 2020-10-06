Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO 63640
Oct
6
Visitation
7:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Cozean Chapel
Oct
6
Service
10:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO 63640
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
5 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Terry was a wonderful man.
Curt Miller
October 6, 2020
I will sure miss you a great guy! I love you Terry a great husband to my sister!
Mary Griffon
October 3, 2020
Dad was an amazing man .. he put everyone before him ... he showed me how to be a man and how to take care of my family . The man was always working his butt off to make sure we always had what we needed .he always had a smile on his face .. he was a happy man and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone . Dad im going to miss you and all of your great advice .I love you
Terry hale jr
Son
October 2, 2020
I'm so sorry got ur loss he will be missed
Vanessa myers
October 2, 2020
Terry.So very sorry for your loss. .You and your family are in our prayers.