Thomas Charles Boone Jr., 45, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home near Fredericktown,. He was born on July 23, 1975 in Connersville, Indiana, a son of Thomas Charles Sr. and Repsi Rhea (Jerril) Boone.
Mr. Boone married Ashley Nicole Dill June 1, 2014 in Fredericktown. She survives at the home.
Other survivors include his father Thomas Charles Boone Sr. of Fredericktown; his mother Repsi Boone of Denison, Texas; son Ezra Boone of Fredericktown; daughters Autumn Dill and Summer Boone, both of Fredericktown; sister Bobbi Boone of Fredericktown; grandmothers Janice Boone of Metamora, Indiana and Runell Jerril of Denison, Texas; one niece, one great niece and one great-nephew.
Mr. Boone was preceded in death by both grandfathers and his father-in-law.
Thomas was a millwright. He had worked for Robinson Construction in Perryville, Missouri. He enjoyed grilling and being with his family and attended Calvary Church in Fredericktown.
Funeral services were Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 11, 2021.
A year has come and gone. We miss your presence on this earth Thomas, but know you are with Jesus, our Lord and Savior. Hug daddy for us.
Cindy Duncan
Family
March 6, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss . Thomas had so much heart I think he scared himself with the abundance of it. He was a wonderful friend, a great brother, and no doubt a wonderful dad. He will truly be missed. Sending Love your way .
Becky Wardlaw
Friend
March 5, 2022
Missing you Thomas. Missing your posts and texts. You were a good man. Praying others have a closer relationship with our Lord, because of the life you lived, holding on to your Faith in Him, through all circumstances. God rescued you. Can´t wait to see you and daddy, in heaven, when He calls me home .... To our ultimate home. Love you,
Aunt Cindy D
Cindy Duncan
Family
September 2, 2021
I´m so sorry for ur loss. I know this must be devastating to you. He was a great guy and I have a lot of good memories from our younger days. My condolences to ur family
Crystal Brown
March 21, 2021
May God bless your hearts and be with you in this sad time of life. He will be missed. I love all of you. Sending my love and hugs .