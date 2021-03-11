Thomas Charles Boone Jr., 45, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home near Fredericktown,. He was born on July 23, 1975 in Connersville, Indiana, a son of Thomas Charles Sr. and Repsi Rhea (Jerril) Boone.



Mr. Boone married Ashley Nicole Dill June 1, 2014 in Fredericktown. She survives at the home.



Other survivors include his father Thomas Charles Boone Sr. of Fredericktown; his mother Repsi Boone of Denison, Texas; son Ezra Boone of Fredericktown; daughters Autumn Dill and Summer Boone, both of Fredericktown; sister Bobbi Boone of Fredericktown; grandmothers Janice Boone of Metamora, Indiana and Runell Jerril of Denison, Texas; one niece, one great niece and one great-nephew.



Mr. Boone was preceded in death by both grandfathers and his father-in-law.



Thomas was a millwright. He had worked for Robinson Construction in Perryville, Missouri. He enjoyed grilling and being with his family and attended Calvary Church in Fredericktown.



Funeral services were Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.

Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 11, 2021.