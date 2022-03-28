Thomas Eugene Dunlap

DESLOGE – Thomas Eugene Dunlap, age 75, of Leadwood, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. Tom was born on Monday, January 20, 1947, in Bonne Terre, to the late Lester and Lorene (Minks) Dunlap.

Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Leadwood Historical Society and Leadwood Cemetery Board. Tom retired as an underground loader with Pea Ridge Iron Ore Company, He enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing, hunting, looking for mushrooms and arrowheads. Tom was a family man who loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events and walking his dog, Princess.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Larry Dunlap and brother in-law Kenny Perry.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Gibson-Dunlap; his children, Dale T Dunlap, Maria (Billy) Sansoucie and Marissa Dunlap (Fiancé Robert Owens); Three grandchildren; Marrah and Noah Sansoucie, and Talyn Halter; two bonus grandchildren; May and Tayla Owens; one sister, Diane Perry along with a host of special sister in-laws, brother in-laws, nieces and nephews that survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son in Desloge on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kendall Hughes officiating. Burial to follow at Leadwood Cemetery in Leadwood. Arrangements are under the direction of CZ Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.