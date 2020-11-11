Thomas R. Lawson

FARMINGTON – Thomas R. Lawson of Farmington, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, in St. Charles, Missouri, at the age of 78 years old. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, August 31, 1942, to the late Floyd E. and Georgia W. (Lanius) Lawson Sr.

Tom was a devout Christian and longtime member of Washita Baptist Church. He worked at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center until he eventually retired to spend more time with family. He was proud of being veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart for his time in services of his country.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Diane (Steinbach) Lawson, brother David Lawson, father-in-law and mother-in-law Oswald and Dorothy Steinbach, brother-in-law Christian T. Ricks, brother-in-law Glenn Steinbach, sister-in-law Melba (Arthur) Steinbach, and sister-in-law Betty (Whelehon) Lawson.

Survivors include his children, Dennis (and Lisa) Lawson of Farmington, Missouri, and Joy (and Marques) Lawson of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Alexander Lawson and Noah Bussey; brothers, Floyd E. (and Dian) Lawson Jr. of Paris, Missouri, and Gary W. (and Beth) Lawson of Farmington, Missouri; sister-in-law Bonnie (Steinbach) Ricks of Jefferson City, Missouri; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday November 14, 2020, at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Funeral service will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel. Interment will follow at Libertyville Methodist Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Washita Baptist Church. Facemask or face coverings are required at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes.