Timm Johnson

FARMINGTON – Timothy 'Timm' Nicholas Johnson of Park Hills passed away at his home March 6, 2021 at the age of 40 years. He was born November 1, 1980 in Belleville, Illinois, to the late James Johnson II and Sandra Adams. Also preceded in death by his grandparents, James Johnson Sr., Marie Johnson, Marvin Adams and Lucille Adams.

Timm loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid football and baseball fan. You could find him out shopping for some new pair of shoes or maybe a watch would catch his eye. He will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda (Maize) Johnson, his children, Kaleb, Camyle, Emma and Brynn Johnson, Hayden and Colton Carusso, his brother, Jim (Crystal) Johnson, three sisters, Yvonne and Danielle Funk and Rachel (Justin) Glore. Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends also survive.

Service at Open Heart Assembly of God, Farmington 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, with Pr. Kevin Davis officiating. Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at church. Memorials to his children appreciated. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.