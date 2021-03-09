Menu
Timm Johnson
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave
Park Hills, MO

Timm Johnson

FARMINGTON – Timothy 'Timm' Nicholas Johnson of Park Hills passed away at his home March 6, 2021 at the age of 40 years. He was born November 1, 1980 in Belleville, Illinois, to the late James Johnson II and Sandra Adams. Also preceded in death by his grandparents, James Johnson Sr., Marie Johnson, Marvin Adams and Lucille Adams.

Timm loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid football and baseball fan. You could find him out shopping for some new pair of shoes or maybe a watch would catch his eye. He will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda (Maize) Johnson, his children, Kaleb, Camyle, Emma and Brynn Johnson, Hayden and Colton Carusso, his brother, Jim (Crystal) Johnson, three sisters, Yvonne and Danielle Funk and Rachel (Justin) Glore. Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends also survive.

Service at Open Heart Assembly of God, Farmington 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, with Pr. Kevin Davis officiating. Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at church. Memorials to his children appreciated. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Open Heart Assembly of God
Farmington , MO
Mar
12
Service
1:00p.m.
Open Heart Assembly of God
Farmington , MO
Funeral services provided by:
Coplin's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Debbie, Dan, Jamie, Kelly and Lisa, We are so sorry for your loss and keep you in our prayers during this difficult time. Love, Lana Shovlin and family
Lana Shovlin
March 16, 2021
Dear Timm you will be missed, your bright smile. Your struggles in life taught me to be a better person. I will be here for Amanda and Brynn. Love always your neighbor
Rebecca Wisdom
March 12, 2021
I met Timm at church. We went thru classes together to become members. Your struggle is over. RIP my sweet friend. May the Lord wrap his arms around all of his family. Give ur momma a hug.
Tiffani Ransom
March 12, 2021
I met tim in highschool and we became friends quickly. Although we drifted apart over the years, I have many good memories of the time we spent together. I am very sorry for your loss
Joe pelnar
March 10, 2021
I met Timm with my brother Gary, Jr. It was always smiling and tearing to go. Good-hearted and a loving person. He will be sadly missed. Our deepest sympathy and prayers to all his family an d loved ones.
Colleen Kampwerth
March 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. RIP Timm. You will be missed.
The Schulz Family
Friend
March 9, 2021
RIP Timm. Gone but not forgotten. Fly high with the angels. You will be missed. Praying for this family during this heartbreaking time.
The Schulz Family
March 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Kevin Rivers
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss Amanda. I can see Timms beautiful smile. I can also see the expression on his face when he talked about Brynn. He really loved his little girl and you , Amanda. He will be missed by so many.
Vicki Barton
March 9, 2021
We became friends in high school cause we had a class together, we became good friends who got in trouble a few times in that class just laughing and joking around!!! He will be missed greatly l, the world won´t be nearly as fun with out him!!! Rest In Peace Tim, we will meet again one day and have a few more laughs together!!!
Mike parks!!!
March 9, 2021
Gary Knoth Sr. and family
March 9, 2021
The loss of Timm is so heartbreaking for so many and he will be missed by even more still. Bless Timm and all who loved him and knew him. Sending prayers & hugs to all of the family...
Gary Knoth Sr.
March 9, 2021
Rest in Peace Tim you will be Missed I Remember the Day you Brought me Sadie you made me so Happy that Day Give your Beautiful Mother a big Hug for me Love you
Debra Adams
March 9, 2021
So sorry to hear this! I have known him from when he was a baby may not have seen him in a long time I am sad and hope the best for you Amanda and the rest of the family
Chuck Johnston
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results