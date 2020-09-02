Timmy Leon Alcorn

DESLOGE – Tim Alcorn, 79, of Leadwood, passed away September 1, 2020, at the Baptist Home Nursing Center in Ironton. He was born September 16, 1940, in Leadwood, to the late Harold Sr. and Golden Marie (Logan) Alcorn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Sr. and Golden, and four brothers, Gordon Bernard, Harold Henry Jr. (Herb), Michael Oliver and Dan Richard; and one sister, Lawaun Poucher, and a niece Vicki (Alcorn) Wilson. Tim is survived by sisters-in-law, Edwina Alcorn and Bobbi (Alcorn) Meinershagen. Tim will be missed by his many nephews Terry Poucher, Gerald Lee Poucher, David Wayne Poucher, Butch Alcorn, Danny Gene Alcorn, Dennis Alcorn, Chris Alcorn Meinershagen and Shawn Alcorn Meinershagen and niece Patti Stenger along with the many friends he has made over his lifetime.

Tim was a longtime, faithful member of the Leadwood Baptist (1952), Mineral Area Elks Lodge 349, and Odd Fellows Bismarck. Most recently he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Iron Mountain, (2007).

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the service time at 1 p.m. Chaplain Bob Webb will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery.

Timmy's brother Dan, said that "Nothing compares to the quality of loving care my brother, Timmy receives at "The Baptist Home". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "The Baptist Home" (Ironton) or the Leadwood Baptist Church.