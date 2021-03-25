Tina Marie Horton

DESLOGE – Tina Horton, 54, of Park Hills, passed away March 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 9, 1967, in St. Louis, to the late Joseph and Margaret (Vivian) Choate. Tina was also preceded in death by one sister, Shelia Horton.

She is survived by four sons, Paul (Susannah) Conner, Robert Conner, Eric Conner and James Conner; two grandchildren; one brother, Paul Vivian; several nieces, nephews and friends, also survive.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.