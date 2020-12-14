Menu
Todd Carlyon
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Todd Edward Carlyon

DESLOGE – Todd Edward Carlyon, 56, of Irondale, passed away unexpectedly at his home, December 11, 2020. He was born March 23, 1964, in Bonne Terre, to Charles and Wilma (Huitt) Carlyon of Bismarck. Todd was a former UPS driver and for the past several years, helped his father with the family farm and business.

In 1987 Todd married Tammy (Horton) Benscoter, with whom he shared his eldest daughter, Alyssa (Kelly) Eckhoff of Farmington. In 1996, he married Ann (Rickus) Carlyon, with whom he shared his daughter Racheal (Kiefer) Starbird of Lawrence, Kansas, and his only son, Caleb of Point Lookout, Missouri. Todd loved spending time on the farm, arrowhead hunting, deer hunting and especially being with his kids and grandsons, Gattlin and Brinkley Eckhoff of Farmington.

Todd was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Irondale and a former Alderman of Irondale.

In addition to his parents and children, he is survived by his sister Krista King of High Ridge and his niece, Jessica Rojas (Alex) of Mehlville, along with numerous other family members and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume, Thursday, December 17, at 9 a.m. at Irondale First Baptist Church until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Chris Myers will be officiating with Pastor John Kammerman to assist. Interment will follow at Wallen Cemetery in Irondale. Memorials may be directed to the Irondale Baptist Church Christian Center. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks masks or face coverings be worn at all times.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Dec
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Irondale First Baptist Church
MO
Dec
17
Service
11:00a.m.
Irondale First Baptist Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rachel, Caleb and Ann so sorry for your loss. Praying for strength for all of you. God Bless each of you. Love you all
Debbie Rickus Robertson
Family
December 16, 2020
What a tragedy to lose a loved one so young. Our deepest sympathy goes out to Krista, Jessica, Wilma & Charles and all of his family. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers
Kevin & Sue McRoberts
Friend
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers go out to all of his family.

Elaine Ketcherside Pulliam
Elaine Pulliam
Classmate
December 16, 2020
Charlie & Wilma sorry for your loss
Judy (Carlyon) & ron Curtis
Family
December 16, 2020
Charlie and Wilma, So sorry for your loss. GOD BLESS! This world is just a temporary home!
Eric Dunlap
December 15, 2020
Charlie and Wilma we are so sorry for your loss. God Bless
Tom and Clara Mills
December 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Charlie, Wilma and family in our prayers.
Donnie+Nelda Dunlap
December 14, 2020
Wilma and Charles, our sympathy at your loss.
Lynne & Tom Keay
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
RICHARD RICKUS
Friend
December 14, 2020
This hurts my heart.. Todd was an amazing Father and the sweetest guy .. He will always be in my memory on my birthday the 11th. I'm so sorry Rachel and Caleb that I can not be there to hug you both tight. The world has lost an amazing person but I know that Heaven has gained an awesome Angel.
Crystal McClintock
Friend
December 14, 2020
Wilma and Family,
So sorry for your loss. As I read it sounds like Todd was quite the good person. You are in our thoughts and prayers for Peace, Comfort and Strength to get you through this part of life.
Brad Powell
Coworker
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your son. Prayers for you and your family.
Judy (Brown) Rhodes
December 14, 2020
Lots of good school memories with Todd. He was a kind man. Sending love and prayers to the family. Very sorry for your loss.
Tony and Laura Momot
Friend
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our sympathy and prayers are with you all.
Howard & Linda Flanery
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Todd was a really great person, He will be missed by many.
Randy Harris
Friend
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers and hearts.
Rich and Joyce Nolan
Friend
December 13, 2020
I have so many memories of Todd I could share, I will say his heart was huge and his overwhelming drive to selflessly help others will never be forgotten. Through the good and the bad, Todd I love you and you’ll be missed by so many. Till we meet again my friend!

Jamie & Susan Guinn
Jamie Guinn
Friend
December 12, 2020
So so sorry for your loss! Praying for you all!
Julie Hall
Friend
December 12, 2020
You were too young Todd, but God has other plans. May you be in the arms of Christ. You will be remembered for the great man you were.
Chuck Barlow
Friend
December 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Todd was a very caring person and had a big heart for animals Was a great neighbor for my sister. I am lost for words but know I am praying for family and friends. May God comfort you
Sandra Turley
Friend
December 12, 2020
