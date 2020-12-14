Todd Edward Carlyon

DESLOGE – Todd Edward Carlyon, 56, of Irondale, passed away unexpectedly at his home, December 11, 2020. He was born March 23, 1964, in Bonne Terre, to Charles and Wilma (Huitt) Carlyon of Bismarck. Todd was a former UPS driver and for the past several years, helped his father with the family farm and business.

In 1987 Todd married Tammy (Horton) Benscoter, with whom he shared his eldest daughter, Alyssa (Kelly) Eckhoff of Farmington. In 1996, he married Ann (Rickus) Carlyon, with whom he shared his daughter Racheal (Kiefer) Starbird of Lawrence, Kansas, and his only son, Caleb of Point Lookout, Missouri. Todd loved spending time on the farm, arrowhead hunting, deer hunting and especially being with his kids and grandsons, Gattlin and Brinkley Eckhoff of Farmington.

Todd was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Irondale and a former Alderman of Irondale.

In addition to his parents and children, he is survived by his sister Krista King of High Ridge and his niece, Jessica Rojas (Alex) of Mehlville, along with numerous other family members and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume, Thursday, December 17, at 9 a.m. at Irondale First Baptist Church until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Chris Myers will be officiating with Pastor John Kammerman to assist. Interment will follow at Wallen Cemetery in Irondale. Memorials may be directed to the Irondale Baptist Church Christian Center. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks masks or face coverings be worn at all times.