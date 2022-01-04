Tom 'Yogi' Boyer

POTOSI – Tom "Yogi" Boyer was born November 2, 1941, to Samuel T. Boyer and Lucy (Pashia) Boyer. He grew up in Old Mines and attended St. Joachim School.

Starting at the age of 15, Yogi built a very strong work ethic. He worked hard all of his life to provide for his family. When Yogi was 22, he began working at Pea Ridge Mines. Later, he opened up a gas station and offered automotive work as well. Yogi was a great mechanic. Yogi had a strong drive to build a legacy for his family, he was a successful businessman in Potosi for 48 years in the car business as the owner and operator of Tom Boyer Auto Sales. He retired in 2011. He worked diligently to make every customer happy. Yogi loved helping people. Although he worked many hours, he always made time for his family.

In addition to his proud success in the car business, Yogi was a lifetime member of Potosi Elks Lodge. Yogi enjoyed the outdoors. After his retirement, one could find him nearly every day walking at Engler Park in Farmington. Yogi was also a dear friend to all employees at Park Hills River Mart. He enjoyed helping Theresa with the convenience stores in any capacity. Yogi was always up for card games with his buddies.

On April 20, 1963, Yogi was united in marriage to Charlotte Allen and two children were born to this union. Yogi loved his family. Spending time with his wife, daughters, and granddaughters was one of his greatest joys. From helping Charlotte with her campaign to following his granddaughter's activities, Yogi was there.

Yogi departed this life on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home in Farmington at the age of 80 years, 1 month, and 30 days. Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 58 years, Charlotte Boyer; two daughters: Theresa Bauman (husband, Paul), and Angie Boyer; two granddaughters: Tia Cunningham (husband, JD), and Abi Propst; first soon coming great-granddaughter, "Baby C"; bonus great-grandchildren: Judd, Jocelyn, and Jeremiah Cunningham; four sisters: Becky Boyer, Carol Ballard, Geraldine Pratt (husband, Bill), and Kathie Belfield; two brothers: Kenneth Boyer (wife, Pat), Richard Boyer (wife, Barb); brother-in-law, Dale Allen; sisters-in-law: Nancy Crump, Mary Boyer, and Robin Boyer. Yogi also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and dear friends who will miss him.

Yogi was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Lucy Boyer; two brothers: Donald Boyer and Billy Joe Boyer; sisters: Anna Lee Johnson, Judy Boyer, Norma Jean Boyer, and Benita Coleman; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Virgil and Elgene (Gillam) Allen; and three brothers-in-law: David Johnson, Claude Ballard and Joy Boyer.

A time of visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at DeClue Funeral Home, 301 East High Street, Potosi, Missouri, 63664. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until time of funeral service T 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at DeClue Chapel with Pastor Dennis Conway officiating. Interment will follow at the New Masonic Cemetery, Potosi.

DeClue Funeral Home was honored to have served and ministered to the family of Yogi Boyer.