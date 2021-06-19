Tom Porter Sr.

FARMINGTON – Tom Porter Sr. of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on June 18, 2021, at his residence at the age of 85. He was born on September 7, 1935, in Nashville, Arkansas, to the late Benjamin Franklin and Dede (Young) Porter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel "Jeneane" (Martin) Porter, and his siblings, Myrtle, Amelia Jo, Billie Jean, Louise, Fannie, and Jess.

Tom proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. While in the Air Force, he played football and received a scholarship to attend and play for Arkansas State University. He obtained his Masters degree and spent most of his career as a teacher and coach for the Viburnum School District where he retired from. He also taught and coached at Bourbon, Cuba, and Cherryville. After officially retiring, he went on to coach again at Viburnum and at the Greenville School District. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his grandchildren and watching them participate in their many activities. He also loved the many students he came to know in his tenure as a High School Counselor and basketball coach. He was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 601 of Davisville and the Masonic Lodge of Viburnum. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tom is survived by his four sons, Tom (Pam) Porter Jr. of Farmington, Terry (Kristi) Porter of Paducah, Kentucky, Todd (Michele) Porter of Williamsville, and Timmeray (Donna) Porter of Farmington, twelve grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, special friend, Glenda Chapman of Farmington, along with many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 21 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Viburnum Athletic Association, 35 MO 49, Viburnum, MO 65566 or the Greenville Athletic Association, P.O. Box 320, Greenville, MO 63944. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.