Verneil Mae (Conway) Nations

PARK HILLS – Amazing times of Verneil Mae (Conway) Nations, born May 1, 1934, to August 24, 2020. Life is as a vapor, that appears a little while, then vanishes away. Verneil… AKA Flash, was an incredible person, and had a god given talent of playing piano. She listened to broken hearts and mended thoughts. She loved the outdoors, flowers and birds, camping at Perryville at Lloyd and Monica… she loved crocheting and coloring… OH! She was also stubborn and sassy, and could give you that Conway look! She had an adventurer's spirit who would try anything once.

The end of her journey and the beginning of her next came on a Monday evening, 7 p.m. she was settled in and closed her eyes and went home. She talked about the presence that was around her. She was so homesick! Her last day was one of joy and peace, her prayers were answered, all her kids working together to bring her wishes to light. The presence of God was there!

She was excited to see the love ones of her life, husband, John (Jake) Nations; son, Glen Aden Nations; and grandson, Eli; mom and dad, Blanche and Willard Conway; two sisters, Onetta White, and Norma Hoff; two brothers, Sherwood Conway, and Clyde Conway.

Verneil was also known as one of the Conway kids from Davis Crossing. Verneil had great faith and she knew God's promises to her, that God would care for her kids and family until they are gathered together again. Verneil has two sons, John (Anna) Nations, and Scott (Sheila) Nations; two daughters, Connie Perry Nations (Darryl Abernathy), and Ava (Stan) Brewer; her grandchildren, Christy, Kyle, and Jennifer (John Nation's family); Shannon and Warren (Ava's family); Kelleam and Amanda (Scott's family); Aiden, Lilly, Ashley and Nickole (Glen's family); great-grandchildren, Josiah, Arrabella, Arriana, Tyler, Kolton, and Keaton; great-great grandchildren, Trinity, Serenity, Macenzie, Becket, Zander, Johnathan, James and Alen.

Verneil and family invites those who loved her and was a light in her life to come together, at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills, Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, until service time at 11 a.m. Reverend Mike Barton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Boyer Funeral Home will have the service streamed on Facebook Live. Face masks or coverings are required..