Virginia Hager
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Virginia Helen Hager

DESLOGE – Virginia Hager, 99, of Desloge, passed away March 16, 2021, at Camelot Nursing and Rehabilitation in Farmington. She was born September 9, 1921, to the late John and Viola (Phillips) Bess. Virginia was a member of the Desloge United Methodist Church, Teacher's Association of Mineral Area and Missouri State Teachers Association. She was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Roy Hager; four brothers, Charles M. Bess, William "Bill" Bess, Paul Bess and Robert "Bob" Bess.

Virginia is survived by her son, Roy Linn Hager and wife Tonda; two grandchildren, Christopher Hager and Courtney (Doug) Pugh; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Jakob Pugh; one sister, Betty Smith.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Pati Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to the Desloge United Methodist Church.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home request masks or facial coverings, to be worn at all times.

View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Mar
19
Service
10:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a beautiful Christian woman she is missed greatly&, loved so much by her fellow residents, keeping you & your families In my thoughts & prayers
Janice Jenkins
March 20, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. Virginia was such a kind and caring soul. Always had kind words when I saw her.
Sue Huckstep Jones
March 17, 2021
