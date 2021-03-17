Virginia Helen Hager

DESLOGE – Virginia Hager, 99, of Desloge, passed away March 16, 2021, at Camelot Nursing and Rehabilitation in Farmington. She was born September 9, 1921, to the late John and Viola (Phillips) Bess. Virginia was a member of the Desloge United Methodist Church, Teacher's Association of Mineral Area and Missouri State Teachers Association. She was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Roy Hager; four brothers, Charles M. Bess, William "Bill" Bess, Paul Bess and Robert "Bob" Bess.

Virginia is survived by her son, Roy Linn Hager and wife Tonda; two grandchildren, Christopher Hager and Courtney (Doug) Pugh; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Jakob Pugh; one sister, Betty Smith.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Pati Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to the Desloge United Methodist Church.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home request masks or facial coverings, to be worn at all times.

