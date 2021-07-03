Virginia Eleanor 'Babe' Harkins Williams

LEADINGTON – Virginia Eleanor 'Babe' Harkins Williams died June 27, 2021, at 102 years of age surrounded by family. Babe was the last surviving child of William Henry and Mary Ellen (Griffard) Harkins, born on July 19, 1918, in Flat River, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rufus Jerald Roberts and by her second husband of thirty-eight years, Leonard Charles Williams; her sisters, Ethel Harkins, Edrie (Harkins) Frizzell and Genevieve (Harkins) White; as well as her only brother, Harley Raymond Harkins; two nephews, Leslie White and William Joseph White; and a great nephew.

Babe is survived by her two daughters, Jean Roberts Miller (Albert) and Sharon Lea Roberts and her only grandchild, Michelle Young Leding (Carl). In addition, Virginia was survived by her stepsons, Robert Williams (Shirley) and Kenneth Williams (Linda). She was the proud great-grandmother to Carlton Leding (Sandie), Brandon Leding and Emily Leding and the great-great-grandmother of Carlisle Leding and Mary Katherine Leding. She is also survived by her only niece, Shirley Vinyard, four great-nieces and two great nephews.

Babe was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Hot Springs for over fifty years and had long lasting friendships with many in her Sunday School Class. She was a member at the Hot Springs "Y" into her nineties and loved participating in any athletic endeavor, especially if it was competitive. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed creating clothing and costumes for her family. Virginia was well known for her fondness of card games, bingo and Dr. Phil. In 1962, Babe moved from her beloved state of Missouri to Hot Springs with her husband Leonard, when he was recruited by Don Munro to join Lake Catherine Footwear. Whether you knew her as "Babe", "Mother" or "Nanny", she will be greatly missed.

A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the Harkins Family section of Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington, Missouri, with Reverend Josh Wilson officiating.