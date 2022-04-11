Bud Brewer

FARMINGTON – Willard A. "Bud" Brewer, of Farmington passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his residence at the age of 80. He was born on September 16, 1941, to William and Edna (Lee) Brewer who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Vernella Brewer and Lillian Sago; nine brothers, Russell, Lester, Orville, Glenwood, William Jr., Virrell, Earl, Harold, and Donald.

Bud served his country in the 82nd Airborne of the United States Army. He worked for many years as the sales manager of Western-Southern Life Insurance. He was a member of several organizations including Elvins Ionic Masonic Lodge, Farmington Elks Lodge, ECMO Shriners and the Moolah Shriners Club. Bud was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington where he regularly attended with his wife. In his retirement, he enjoyed to fish, play music, and spend time with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Freda (Poucher) Brewer. Four daughters, Marlene Alonzo and husband Julio, Sallie Brewer, Andrea Fisher and husband Casey, and Dr. Jessica Hanson and husband Matthew; Eight grandchildren Sophia Alonzo, Antonio Alonzo, Katie Chilton, Dakota Pirtle, William Fisher, Charlotte Fisher, Austin Hanson and Ayden Hanson; One great grandchild Emersyn Hafley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. An Elks service will be Monday evening at 6 p.m. and Masonic service will be at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at the Taylor Chapel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Greg Robinson officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.