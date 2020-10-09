Willette Crites

PARK HILLS – Virginia Willette Crites of Ava, Missouri, formerly of Bonne Terre passed away October 4, 2020, at the age of 75 years. She was born June 24, 1945, in Bonne Terre to the late Willard and Virginia Eloise (Welborn) Coplin. Besides her parents, she is also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Kella and Thomas; and her brother, Carl Coplin.

Willette enjoyed traveling, reading books, cooking, playing Rummy and other card games. Gathering with family and friends was her greatest joy. And the love of her many dogs over the years.

Willette is survived by her son, Gene (Lisa) Crites, and Kelly (Patrick) Murray; five grandchildren, Krys, Riley, Megan, Joseph, and Steven; two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Stella; her sister, Claire (Darwin) Stadt; and two brothers, Allen Coplin, and James 'Jimmy' Coplin. Nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends also survive.

Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hill. Interment will follow in the Coplin Family Cemetery, Bonne Terre.