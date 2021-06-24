Menu
William Clark
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
700 Plaza Dr.
Fredericktown, MO

William Henry Clark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Henry Clark was born July 23, 1945, at Kansas City, Kansas, the son of David Clark and Violet (Exton) Raue. He passed away June 20, 2021, at the age of 75 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Kreitler) Clark; mother and step-father, Violet (Exton) and LeRoy (Wayne) Raue; father and step-mother, David Callie and Dorthy (Hartung) Clark; grandparents, Harry Exton, Mary (Mariah) Exton, William Pearl Clark, Mary Elizabeth (Matlock) Clark; and brothers David Clark and Leonard Clark.

William is survived by his wife Clara "Corky" Clark, who he married June 15, 2013; his daughter, Michelle (Larry) Eaves; grandchildren, Eric (Destanie) O'Neal, Michael O'Neal, Kelly (Morgan) O'Neal, and Erica O'Neal; great-grandchildren, Carson, Myah, Chloe, Ellyott, Toby, Carter, and Keygan; brothers and sisters, Calvin David Clark, Don Clark, Paul Clark, Darrell Clark, Mary Fankhauser, Sandy Reed, and Lavonda Steltzer. William is also survived by step-children, Dan Tilk and wife Brenda, Dwayne Tilk and wife Beverly, and Dee Tilk; eight step-grandchildren, twelve step-great-grandchildren, and two step-great-great-grandchildren.

Family served by Follis & Sons Funeral Home.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
