William "Bill" Dickerson
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

William Ray 'Bill' Dickerson

DESLOGE – Bill Dickerson, 65, of Desloge, passed away March 5, 2021, at Missouri Baptist in St. Louis. He was born June 18, 1955, in Bonne Terre, to the late Dwayne Ray and Irma Lee (Simpson) Dickerson. Bill was an active member of the Mineral Area Elks Lodge 2583 and loved spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Regina Lee Dickerson.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Cathy (Daffron) Dickerson, children Niki Jo Dickerson-Barton (Aaron), and Neil Schrum, grandchildren Lainey Leeann, and Shaun Alexanders Barton, and a special grandchild William "Will" Daugherty. Also survived by his brother Rick Allen Dickerson and many friends.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday March 8, 2021, from noon until service time at 3 p.m. concluding with an Elks service. Reverend Steve Jackson will be officiating. Memorials may be directed to Mineral Area Elks Lodge 2583. Bill requested this be a casual event and for visitors to come as they are to the services.

C.Z. Boyer and Son requires masks or facial coverings to be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Mar
8
Service
3:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for the family. Cathy I´m so sorry to hear the lost of your husband another class mate. May God hold up in this time of sorrow. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Pat Collier Waller
March 8, 2021
We are so very sorry. We always enjoyed seeing you guys out riding motorcycles and at the elks. He will be sadly missed.prayers for all.
Kevin and Melody Propst
March 8, 2021
Cathy, Donna and I are so sorry to hear about Bill. Great guy and will be missed.
Dave McFarland
March 8, 2021
So sorry to read of Bill's passing. My sincere condolences to his family.
Bob Pettus
March 8, 2021
