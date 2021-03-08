William Ray 'Bill' Dickerson

DESLOGE – Bill Dickerson, 65, of Desloge, passed away March 5, 2021, at Missouri Baptist in St. Louis. He was born June 18, 1955, in Bonne Terre, to the late Dwayne Ray and Irma Lee (Simpson) Dickerson. Bill was an active member of the Mineral Area Elks Lodge 2583 and loved spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Regina Lee Dickerson.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Cathy (Daffron) Dickerson, children Niki Jo Dickerson-Barton (Aaron), and Neil Schrum, grandchildren Lainey Leeann, and Shaun Alexanders Barton, and a special grandchild William "Will" Daugherty. Also survived by his brother Rick Allen Dickerson and many friends.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday March 8, 2021, from noon until service time at 3 p.m. concluding with an Elks service. Reverend Steve Jackson will be officiating. Memorials may be directed to Mineral Area Elks Lodge 2583. Bill requested this be a casual event and for visitors to come as they are to the services.

C.Z. Boyer and Son requires masks or facial coverings to be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.