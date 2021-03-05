Menu
William Walter "Bill" Graham
FUNERAL HOME
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
700 Plaza Dr.
Fredericktown, MO
William Walter "Bill" Graham, 65, died Sunday, February 21, 20221 in Farmington. He was born October 10, 1955 in Fredericktown, the son of Walter Leroy and Lorene Loetta (Carpenter) Graham.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by siblings Sid (Mindy) Graham and Yvonne (Walter) Thompson; nieces and nephews Amanda Thompson (Jeremy Henderson), Sarah Durham (Greg), Jonathan Thompson and Naomi Brown; several great nieces and nephews.

Bill enjoyed cars, four wheeling, auto racing, trail riding and his dog "Buddy."

A memorial service was held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was at the Old Masonic Cemetery.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Follis & Sons Chapel
700 Plaza Dr., Fredericktown, MO
Feb
27
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Follis & Sons Chapel
700 Plaza Dr., Fredericktown, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
