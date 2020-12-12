William (Bill) Benjamin Hagerman

DESLOGE – Bill Hagerman, born June 16, 1954, died December 9, 2020, at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. Bill is survived by his wife, Anita (Hulsey) Hagerman.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. There will be full military honors and Rev. Jimmy Sansom will be officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption in honor of Bill's memory. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks masks or face coverings be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.