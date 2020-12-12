Menu
William Hagerman
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

William (Bill) Benjamin Hagerman

DESLOGE – Bill Hagerman, born June 16, 1954, died December 9, 2020, at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. Bill is survived by his wife, Anita (Hulsey) Hagerman.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. There will be full military honors and Rev. Jimmy Sansom will be officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption in honor of Bill's memory. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks masks or face coverings be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Dec
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
Dear Anita, We are so sorry to hear about Bill, our heart goes out to you and family. We loved camping with you guys, it was always good times! We are sending you are deepest condolences and many hugs.
Carol & Carl Ambrose
December 12, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Wayne, Kala and Yancy McCarron
December 12, 2020
