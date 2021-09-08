William B. 'Bill' Hughes

SWEETWATER, Ill. – William B. "Bill" Hughes passed away September 3, 2021, at the age of 90 years. He was born in Sweetwater, Illinois, the son of Bryan and Inez Hughes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn; four brothers; and his wife Lois' son Wayne.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lois; sister, Margie O'Brien; daughter, Marlee Walz and husband Paul; granddaughter, Lauren Jacobs and husband Ryan and their children, Sawyer and Sullivan; son, Richard and wife Beccip; daughter-in-law, Debbie Adams and husband Derek; grandchild, Toni O'Brien and husband Nick and their daughter Alina.

William was a member of the U.S. Air Force and a longtime employee of McDonnel Douglas.

There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Heart & Soul Hospice., 412 Cayce Street Farmington, MO 63640