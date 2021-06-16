William 'Bill' F. McArthy

BONNE TERRE – William "Bill" F. McArthy, 79, Bonne Terre, formally of St. Louis, passed away Monday June 14, 2021, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. He was born Thursday, October 23, 1941, in St. Louis, to the late George McArthy and Lucille Shackelford. Bill was retired from the Local #396 Iron Workers of St. Louis, and enjoyed traveling and going to horse races in his spare time.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; step-son Bob Ellis, and step-granddaughter, Amanda Ellis.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Ann (Level) McArthy; his son, Matt (Amy) McArthy, step-children, Elaine Ellis, Sue Jones, Sherry Schlereth (Tim Marchbanks); two granddaughters, Olivia and Elizabeth McArthy; nine step-grandchildren; and thirteen step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Tony (Antonette) McArthy; one sister, Susan (Randy) Weber along with several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.