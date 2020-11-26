William Marion Orr

FREDERICKTOWN – William Marion Orr, of Fredericktown, passed away on November 23, 2020, at his home at the age of 84. He was born in Wilson, Arkansas, on July 18, 1936, to the late Willie and Mary Orr. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Barton Orr; a grandson, Jonathan L. Scott; brothers, Bob Orr, and Donald Orr; and a sister in infancy.

Bill grew up in Dyer, Tennessee on a cotton and peanut farm. He came to Farmington where he was a Navy recruiter and he later retired with 20 years of service with the United States Navy. Following this, he worked for the State of Missouri until his final retirement. During his adult life he always enjoyed farming, raising cattle and harvesting hay. He was a genuinely sweet guy who was laid back; easy going and liked to have a good time. He was a member and a deacon at Libertyville Christian Church and Higdon Christian Church. Last but not least, "Daddy Bill" always teased his grandchildren with an imaginary character named "Elmer" who was in a wood box and apparently liked R C Cola and bologna sandwiches.

Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Pat (Cox) Orr; children, Alan Ray (Ginny) Orr; Leisa (Orr) Herbst; Stephen (Pam) Tripp, Kathryn (John) Bruton and Elizabeth "Beth" Tripp; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; a brother, Larry Orr; special friends, Danny and Wanda Bowling; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Rev. Jim Graddy officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. All in attendance at the Visitation and Funeral Service must practice social distancing and are asked to wear a mask. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.