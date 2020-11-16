William 'Bill' Daniel Pattengill

DESLOGE – Bill Pattengill, 69, of Park Hills, passed away November 14, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. He was born March 9, 1951, in Cairo, Illinois, to the late Lee and Lula Jane (Daniel) Pattengill Sr. Bill was a faithful member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Park Hills where he served as church treasurer and Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed fishing with his wife, hunting and gardening. Bill's greatest love was spending time with his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Diana (Choc) Pattengill; beloved children, Susan Gail Pattengill Care; Daniel Brian (Tim Moffitt) Pattengill; granddaughters, Emmalyn Jane and Coraline Kate Care; three brothers, Lee (Tina) Pattengill Jr., Boyd (Michelle) Pattengill, Joe (Barbie) Pattengill; brother-in-law, Don (Carolyn) Choc; several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Reverend Josh Kennon will be officiating. Family asks memorials be made to First Freewill Baptist Church in Park Hills. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. The service can be viewed on the C. Z. Boyer Funeral Home Facebook page, live on Wednesday at 4 p.m. or at a later date. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires masks or face coverings to worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.