William 'Bill' Everett Ryan

PEVELY, Mo. – William "Bill" Everett Ryan, age 75, of Pevely, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Charleston, Missouri. He was born April 19, 1946, in Ironton, Missouri, the son of the late Dorothy G. (nee Pigg) and Lynn Everett Ryan.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kristine (nee Von Fange) Ryan; daughter, Brande (Ben) Hicks of Aubrey, Texas; son, William Scott (Akleema Khan) Ryan of Crystal, Minnesota; grandchildren, Jacob Hicks, Jacquelyn Hicks and Everett Ryan; and brother, Don Ryan of St. Louis, Missouri.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James Ryan.

Bill, a Vietnam veteran, retired from Missouri Department of Transportation after 37 years of service. He then worked for D&S Fence for 6 years before starting his own business (A&E Transport) with his wife Kristine at the young age of 71.

Bill was a lifelong participant and leader in a variety of organizations including the Boys Scouts of America; a Grand Exalted Ruler in the Elks Lodge #1765; a Health trainer for the Red Cross; a member of the Pevely Park Board; and an Alderman for Ward 3. He enjoyed driving all around the USA; putting puzzles together with his wife; and visiting his grandchildren in Texas and Minnesota. Bill could fix just about anything, and you would often find him working on his own projects, or just as often helping others with theirs.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 noon, Monday, March 28, 2022, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, Missouri, with Pastor Bryan Roberts of Zion Luther Church officiating. Interment will be 1:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials in his memory may be made to the Zion Luther Church in Pevely, Missouri.