William 'Bill' Merle Skaggs

IRONTON, Mo. – William "Bill" Merle Skaggs of Iron Mountain Lake passed away December 20, 2021, at his residence at the age of 61 years, 8 months, and 21 days. He was born March 28, 1960, in Ironton, Missouri, a son of William C. and Linda King Skaggs. On June 20, 1980,

Bill was united in marriage to Sharon Hinkle who survives. To this union was born two children, Shannon Neel and husband Jason, and William Joshua Skaggs and wife Tayna. Other survivors include his mother, Linda Skaggs of Iron Mountain; two sisters, Sally (Kent) Mathes of Iron Mountain, and Susan Ladd of Park Hills; seven grandchildren, Savannah, Jaylinn, Hailey, Eli, Ella, Isaac, and Barron; one great-grandchild, Genesis; his foreign exchange daughter, Carla; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousin. Bill was a special friend to all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Skaggs.

Bill owned and operated Skaggs Flooring with his father and his Son Josh. He was a member of the Bismarck School Board, Mayor of Iron Mountain for 12 years, Police and Fire Chief of Iron Mountain, and City Alderman. He loved and excelled in Stock Car Racing. Bill was an Ordained Minister and worked with Mission Ministries International.

A Celebration of Life was held Friday, January 07, 2022 at Cole Family Chapel. The family requests memorials be made to Iron Mountain Cemetery.